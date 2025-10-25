EMERGENCY TRAINING Georgetown county fire and emergency medical service members secure a simulated victim onto a stretcher during a bus crash scenario at a local corporation near Georgetown County Airport, S.C., June 5, 2014. The Guardsmen are working with the state's emergency management division and local emergency agencies to effectively respond to hurricanes and chemical accidents that may threaten the state. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.08 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 361948-D-FPL32-300.jpg Photo Gallery