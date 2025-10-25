MEDICAL EVACUATION

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Katherine Stafford treats a mother and child after a medical evacuation aboard the USS Bataan in the Mediterranean Sea, June 7, 2014. The Bataan and the USS Elrod rendered assistance by providing food, water, medical attention and temporary shelter to 282 persons after receiving a report that an Italian military marine patrol aircraft sighted six small vessels, one of which was sinking.