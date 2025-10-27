PARATROOPER EXERCISE

U.S. paratroopers jump into Bunker drop zone during a live-fire exercise at the 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas, Germany, March 28, 2014. The combined arms, live-fire exercise helps prepare the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade to deploy to Afghanistan to provide medical evacuation and combat support to NATO's International Security Assistance Force mission.