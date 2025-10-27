SEARCH STRATEGY

Air Force Tech. Sgts. Tayler Bates and Tony Rohrenbach discuss how to remove debris to drain water as they search for survivors following a deadly mudslide in Oso, Wash., March 30, 2014. Bates and Rohrenbach are assigned to the Washington Air National Guard's 141st Civil Engineer Squadron. The mudslide occurred March 22, 2014, when a portion of a hillside collapsed, sending mud and debris over a square mile.