U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Dominique Wright conducts a pipe-patching skills exchange with members of the Timor Leste army aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training in Dili, Timor Leste, Feb. 25, 2014. CARAT is a series of annual bilateral exercises conducted with Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Timor Leste.

PIPE PATCHER

