An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Former U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program bobsled driver Steven Holcomb and his crew of Curt Tomasevicz, Steve Langton and brakeman Capt. Chris Fogt offer a double fist pump to indicate USA-1 is ready to begin the third heat of the Olympic four-man bobsled competition at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 23, 2014. The bobsled quartet followed with a final run of 55.33 seconds to secure the bronze medal with a four-heat cumulative time of 3:40.99.

DOUBLE FIST PUMP

Former U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program bobsled driver Steven Holcomb and his crew of Curt Tomasevicz, Steve Langton and brakeman Capt. Chris Fogt offer a double fist pump to indicate USA-1 is ready to begin the third heat of the Olympic four-man bobsled competition at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 23, 2014. The bobsled quartet followed with a final run of 55.33 seconds to secure the bronze medal with a four-heat cumulative time of 3:40.99.

Photo Gallery