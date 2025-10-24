DOUBLE FIST PUMP

Former U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program bobsled driver Steven Holcomb and his crew of Curt Tomasevicz, Steve Langton and brakeman Capt. Chris Fogt offer a double fist pump to indicate USA-1 is ready to begin the third heat of the Olympic four-man bobsled competition at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 23, 2014. The bobsled quartet followed with a final run of 55.33 seconds to secure the bronze medal with a four-heat cumulative time of 3:40.99.