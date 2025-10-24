FIRST HEAT

Former U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program and reigning Olympic four-man champion bobsled driver Steven Holcomb, far right, brakeman Capt. Chris Fogt, far left, and USA-1 crew members Steve Langton and Curt Tomasevicz begin their first heat of the Olympic four-man bobsled competition at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 22, 2014. The USA-1 quartet is in third place after one of four heats.