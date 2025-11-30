INDEPENDENT REVIEW

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, left, meets with retired Air Force Gen. Larry D. Welch, second from left, and retired Navy Adm. John C. Harvey Jr., second from right, at the Pentagon, Feb. 19, 2014. Welch and Harvey will begin an independent review of the Defense Department's nuclear enterprise to correspond with an internal review, responding to revelations of irregularities within the nuclear enterprise. Army Lt. Gen. Robert B. Abrams, the secretary's senior military assistant, sits right.