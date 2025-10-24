GRENADE TRAINING

A U.S. Marine throws a training grenade during a live-fire exercise at Arta Range, Djibouti, Feb. 18, 2014. The Marine is assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Battalion Landing Team, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment. The unit is deployed with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group as a theater reserve and crisis response force throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.