An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Sgt. John Mazza lays in the gun line using an aiming circle to ensure that three 81mm mortar systems are aiming at the same target on Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vt., Feb. 8, 2014. Mazza, a mortarman, is assigned to Vermont National Guard's Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment. The soldiers conducted the live fire-exercise to prepare them for their upcoming rotation on Fort Polk, La.

GUN LINE

Army Sgt. John Mazza lays in the gun line using an aiming circle to ensure that three 81mm mortar systems are aiming at the same target on Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vt., Feb. 8, 2014. Mazza, a mortarman, is assigned to Vermont National Guard's Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment. The soldiers conducted the live fire-exercise to prepare them for their upcoming rotation on Fort Polk, La.

Photo Gallery