Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bryan B. Battaglia, senior enlisted advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Paul George of the Indiana Pacers help renovate the home of a veteran in New Orleans, Feb. 14, 2014, as part of the seventh-annual NBA All-Star Day of Service. More than 50 service members and veterans also worked on projects such as painting, landscaping and building fences.

ALL-STAR RENOVATION

