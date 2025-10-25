ALL-STAR SERVICE

Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bryan B. Battaglia, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with a volunteer from Rebuilding Together before starting work on the home of a Vietnam War veteran in New Orleans, Feb. 14, 2014, as part of the seventh-annual NBA All-Star Day of Service. About 250 active-duty service members and veterans volunteered to work with past and present NBA players on six homes, including the homes of four veterans.