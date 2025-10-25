RED FLAG MISSION

Air Force Senior Airman Aljon Alfonso performs preflight checks before his assigned aircraft goes on a night training mission during Red Flag 14-1 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 30, 2014. Alfonso is a crew chief assigned to the the 366th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron based on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Night missions have been integrated into Red Flag to prepare pilots and aircrews for missions in low-light environments.