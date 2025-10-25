TWO-MAN BOBSLED

U.S. Army Capt. Chris Fogt, top, a bobsled brakeman, pushes Steven Holcomb to the sixth-fastest time among 30 sleds in Olympic two-man bobsled training at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb.13, 2014. The U.S. duo was clocked at 81.4 mph with a time of 56.98 seconds. Fogt is assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, and Holcomb, a 2010 Olympic gold medal winner as a four-man bobsled driver, is a former program teammate and former Utah National Guardsman.