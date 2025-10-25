LUGE COACH

U.S. Army Sgt. William Tavares, left, the Team USA luge coach, provides last-minute instructions before handing the sled to U.S. Army Sgts. Preston Griffall, center, and Matt Mortensen, right, for their first heat of the Olympic luge doubles event at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Feb. 12, 2014. Mortensen, a New York Guardsman, and Griffall, a Utah Guardsman, finished 14th with a two-run cumulative time of 1 minute, 41.703 seconds.