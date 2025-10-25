ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE Air Force Maj. Nicholas Anthony, left, speaks with a Georgia State Patrol officer at the scene recovering a vehicle that slid off the road along Interstate 20 while providing emergency service and support to civil authorities and to residents during a winter storm, Augusta, Ga., Feb. 12, 2014. Anthony is a flight commander for Georgia National Guard's 165th Air Support Operations Squadron, Savannah, Ga. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.06 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 545109-B-GEQ30-823.jpg Photo Gallery