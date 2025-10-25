MUD TANK TASK

U.S. Navy Petty Officers 3rd Class Erik Clark, right, helps Jeremy Redgrift exit the mud tank aboard the attack submarine USS Key West in Polaris Point, Guam, Feb. 11, 2014. Clark and Redgriff, divers assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable, are conducting preventive and corrective maintenance. The Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam, conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.