KANSAS WELCOME

A soldier greets Acting Deputy Defense Secretary Christine H. Fox upon her arrival at Manhattan Regional Airport, Manhattan, Kan., near Fort Riley, Feb. 10, 2014. Army Maj. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general, gave Fox a tour of the tactical operations center on the base, where she observed soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division during training.