STARS AND STRIPES AWARD

Navy Adm. Jonathan W. Greenert, chief of naval operations, presents Navy Rear Adm. Annie Andrews with the 2014 Stars and Stripes Award during the 9th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Stars and Stripes Dinner in Washington, D.C., Feb. 7, 2014. Andrews received the award for her leadership as the commander of Navy Recruiting Command, overseeing 26 recruiting districts and more than 6,000 personnel.