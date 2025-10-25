SHOVELING THE DECKS

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Gilbert Caine, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall King shovel snow off the main hatch cover aboard USS Constitution during a snowstorm in Charlestown, Mass., Feb. 5, 2014. The greater Boston area averages 43.8 inches of snow accumulation each winter, and Constitution crew members are responsible for keeping the decks of 'Old Ironsides' snow and ice-free.