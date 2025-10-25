OPENING CEREMONY

U.S. Army bobsledder Sgt. Dallas Robinson, center with arms upraised, and teammate U.S. Army Capt. Chris Fogt, at Robinson’s right with arms upraised, march into Fisht Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Olympic Park in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 7, 2014. Robinson, a Kentucky National Guardsman, and Fogt are assigned to the Army’s World Class Athlete program.