FOOT REST

Maldivian marine Cpl. Mohamed Shakir takes part in squad push-ups during U.S. Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training with U.S. Marines on Maafilaafushi, Maldives, Feb. 3, 2014. This noncommissioned officer development program between U.S. and Maldivian Marines creates a setting for professional military and cultural exchanges. It also provides an opportunity for both forces to train in unfamiliar settings and gain experience with different tactics, techniques and procedures.