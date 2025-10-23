GENERAL'S VISIT

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James F. Amos, left, commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ian Gorman, and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Indy Johnson during a visit to Camp Leatherneck, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Dec. 23, 2013. Amos presented helmets to Gorman and Johnson who had both been wounded in combat. Gorman, a squad leader, and Johnson, a rifleman, are assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment.