ATLANTIC NIGHT

U.S. Navy sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun prepare for a replenishment with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 16, 2013. The Truxtun is conducting its final predeployment evaluation with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group to achieve mission readiness and the ability to work with international allies while executing the Navy's maritime strategy.