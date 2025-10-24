TACTICAL TEAM

From left to right, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Briggs, Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Ettinger, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Pietras and Chief Darnell Williams conduct training in team movements aboard the decommissioned Greek navy ship HS Aris in Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 16, 2013. The NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Center provided the training on the Stout, which is supporting maritime security operations and theater security.