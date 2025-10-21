An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Abernathy, left, and Tongan Lance Cpl. Saili Laisolo share a high five after completing a row of blocks for a new community hall and disaster response center in Te'ekiu, Tonga, Dec. 17, 2013. The U.S. mission is to execute engineering civic assistance projects, conduct formal training with the host nation and participate in community events to help enhance shared capabilities.

MISSION MATES

