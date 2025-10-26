THE 'BACKBONE' BOOK

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, offered comments as the keynote speaker during the roll out of a book describing the duties and history of noncommissioned and petty officers at the Pentagon, Dec. 17, 2013. The book, "The Noncommissioned Officer and Petty Officer: Backbone of the Armed Forces," is the first of its kind. Written by noncommissioned and petty officers, it provides a comprehensive explanation of enlisted leaders across the U.S. Armed Forces.