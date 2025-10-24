An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An Air Force honor guardsman holds the Prisoner of War flag during a funeral honoring Air Force Col. Francis J. McGouldrick at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Dec. 13, 2013. The POW/Missing Personnel Office located his remains in a remote jungle in Laos and he was identified using mitochondrial DNA. McGouldrick was laid to rest after being missing in action for 45 years since the Vietnam War.

LAID TO REST

An Air Force honor guardsman holds the Prisoner of War flag during a funeral honoring Air Force Col. Francis J. McGouldrick at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Dec. 13, 2013. The POW/Missing Personnel Office located his remains in a remote jungle in Laos and he was identified using mitochondrial DNA. McGouldrick was laid to rest after being missing in action for 45 years since the Vietnam War.

Photo Gallery