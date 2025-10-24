An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army crew chiefs, left, observe as U.S. Army Spcs. Russell King, center right, and Eric Daniels refuel their U.S. Army HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter following a medical evacuation mission on Forward Operating Base Shank, Afghanistan, Dec. 4, 2013. King and Daniels, petroleum supply specialists, and the crew chiefs are assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion Assault, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.

REFUELING JOB

