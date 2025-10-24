HONORING HEROES

Army 2nd Lt. Wesley Dyson lays a wreath at a grave marker during Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Dec. 14, 2013. Dyson, a platoon leader, is assigned to the West Virginia's Army Reserves 811th Ordnance Company. Thousands of volunteers helped place more than143,000 wreaths at the graves of fallen service members as part of the annual Wreaths Across America event.