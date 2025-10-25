SURVIVOR'S SALUTE

A survivor of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor renders a salute during the 72nd Anniversary Pearl Harbor Day Commemoration ceremony at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2013. More than 2,500 guests, including Pearl Harbor survivors and other veterans, attended the ceremony hosted by the National Park Service and U.S. Navy at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument.