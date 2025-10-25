KENNEL VOLUNTEER

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Pete Izarra receives kisses from Ace, a rescue dog living at Camp Canine, an Okinawan dog kennel that specializes in caring for abandoned dogs in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2013. Izarra and other members of the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3's First Class Petty Officer Association volunteer every other Saturday at the kennel to give its furry residents some one-on-one attention and perform small custodial jobs around the property.