An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Pete Izarra receives kisses from Ace, a rescue dog living at Camp Canine, an Okinawan dog kennel that specializes in caring for abandoned dogs in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2013. Izarra and other members of the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3's First Class Petty Officer Association volunteer every other Saturday at the kennel to give its furry residents some one-on-one attention and perform small custodial jobs around the property.

KENNEL VOLUNTEER

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Pete Izarra receives kisses from Ace, a rescue dog living at Camp Canine, an Okinawan dog kennel that specializes in caring for abandoned dogs in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2013. Izarra and other members of the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3's First Class Petty Officer Association volunteer every other Saturday at the kennel to give its furry residents some one-on-one attention and perform small custodial jobs around the property.

Photo Gallery