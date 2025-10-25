An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard honor retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class John Vaessen, a fireman, during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Coast Guard Island, Alameda, Calif., Dec. 7, 2013. Vaessan served aboard the USS Utah, which took two torpedoes and overturned in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 72 years ago. Vaessen is a recipient of the Navy Cross for his actions that day.

COAST GUARD HONORS

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard honor retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class John Vaessen, a fireman, during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Coast Guard Island, Alameda, Calif., Dec. 7, 2013. Vaessan served aboard the USS Utah, which took two torpedoes and overturned in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 72 years ago. Vaessen is a recipient of the Navy Cross for his actions that day.

Photo Gallery