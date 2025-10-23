An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. John Wissler, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force and commander of Joint Task Force 505, addresses Marines and sailors assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the USS Ashland off the coast of the Philippines, Nov. 26, 2013. Wissler thanked them for their hard work. Marines from the unit have been supporting the task force to deliver relief aid in the Philippines during Operation Damayan.

MARINE ROLE

