TICKET TAKER

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Vincent Adams collects meal tickets at the Loma Linda Elementary School Thanksgiving lunch event in Anthony, N.M, Nov. 26, 2013. Soldiers assigned to task forces Redhawk and Black Scorpion helped serve lunch before the Thanksgiving week break to students and parents. Adams is an observer-coach/trainer assigned to Task Force Redhawk, 1st Battalion, 361st Engineer Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade.