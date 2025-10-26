SEAHAWK SIGNALS

U.S. Navy Airman Jose Ramos signals the pilot of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter as it prepares to drop off relief supplies aboard the USS George Washington to be airlifted ashore in support of Operation Damayan in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 19, 2013. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group in coordination with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade is assisting the Philippine government in ongoing relief efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.