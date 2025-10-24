WREATH-LAYING CEREMONY

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, U.S. Secretary of State John F. Kerry, second from left, Australian Defense Minister David Johnston and U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Nov. 20, 2013. U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, third from left in second row, attended the ceremony.