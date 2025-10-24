An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, U.S. Secretary of State John F. Kerry, second from left, Australian Defense Minister David Johnston and U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Nov. 20, 2013. U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, third from left in second row, attended the ceremony.

WREATH-LAYING CEREMONY

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, U.S. Secretary of State John F. Kerry, second from left, Australian Defense Minister David Johnston and U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Nov. 20, 2013. U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, third from left in second row, attended the ceremony.

Photo Gallery