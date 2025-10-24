FINAL MISSION

U.S. Air Force Col. John York pilots an F-15 Eagle ahead of Lt. Col. Sean Navin, who flies an F-16 Falcon, on its final mission for the 144th Fighter Wing, California Air National Guard, in Fresno, Calif., Nov. 15, 2013. The F-16s have been transferred to the 162nd Fighter Wing in Tucson, Ariz., as a result of the 144th Fighter Wing receiving the F-15 Eagle as its new airframe. York is the 144th Operations Group commander. Navin is the commander of the 194th Fighter Squadron.