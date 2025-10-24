HASTY RELOAD

Marines hastily reload an M777 howitzer with a 155-mm artillery shell as a part of a two-day dual-fire training exercise on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2013. The Marines also fired M327 towed-rifled mortar systems to eliminate the possibility of short-range threats on the battlefield and to expand the capabilities of the battery as a whole. The Marines are assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment.