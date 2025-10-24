SPIRIT OF HOPE

Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presents the Spirit of Hope Award to John Barnes, leader of Panther Racing, one of the oldest continually operating teams in the Indy Racing League, for his ongoing efforts to hire veterans during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Nov. 19, 2013. The Office of the Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff sponsors the award.