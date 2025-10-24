DESTROYED VILLAGE

U.S. Marine Cpl. Stephen Jarrell observes a destroyed village from a MV-22B Osprey aircraft as a bilateral assessment team lands to deliver relief and determine needs during Operation Damayan in Pasay, Luzon, Philippines, Nov. 18, 2013. The team traveled to remote areas in and near Leyte province to assess the needs of people isolated by Typhoon Haiyan. Jarrell is a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265.