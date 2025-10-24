GRATITUDE

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter Olson listens as Philippine citizens thank him for delivering supplies from an SH-60B Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light 49 during Operation Damayan in Leyte, Philippines, Nov. 18, 2013. The Seahawk is assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Cowpens, which is part of the George Washington Strike Group supporting the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade. Olson is a naval aircrewman.