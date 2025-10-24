DELIVERING RELIEF

U.S. Marine Capt. Joseph White, left, and Philippine army Pfc. Vic D. Victorlano carry U.S. Agency for International Development relief supplies from an MV-22 Osprey in Pasay, Luzon, Philippines, Nov. 18, 2013. A bilateral assessment team landed to deliver relief and determine needs in remote areas in and near Leyte province to assess the needs of people isolated by Typhoon Haiyan. Barslow is the deputy logistics officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.