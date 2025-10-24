OSPREY ASSIST

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. John E. Wissler, right, and a Philippine armed forces service member assist a Filipino man off an MV-22B Osprey during Operation Damayan on Villamor Air Base in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 18, 2013. The 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade is assisting the Philippine government's relief efforts in the aftermath Typhoon Haiyan. Wissler is the commanding general for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force.