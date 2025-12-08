An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Seaman Quinton Dotson assists a Philippine nurse in treating a patient's head wound at the Immaculate Conception School refugee camp during Operation Damayan in Guiuan, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2013. Dotson, a hospital corpsman, is assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, part of the George Washington Carrier Strike Group, which is supporting the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade as it assists the Philippine government in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.

TREATING A PATIENT

U.S. Navy Seaman Quinton Dotson assists a Philippine nurse in treating a patient's head wound at the Immaculate Conception School refugee camp during Operation Damayan in Guiuan, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2013. Dotson, a hospital corpsman, is assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, part of the George Washington Carrier Strike Group, which is supporting the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade as it assists the Philippine government in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.

Photo Gallery