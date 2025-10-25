An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Displaced Filipinos and international personnel prepare for takeoff inside a C-17 Globemaster III during Operation Damayan from Tacloban Air Base, Nov. 15, 2013, to Manila. The aircraft is assigned to the 535th Air Lift Squadron from Hickam Field, Honolulu. The 3rd Marine Expeditionary Unit is supporting the Philippine armed forces in providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief to areas affected by Typhoon Haiyan.

TRANSPORT FLIGHT

