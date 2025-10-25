RELIEF PLANS

U.S. Navy Capt. Tom Disy, center, commanding officer of the USS Antietam, addresses the media on plans for the Antietam and the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group to provide humanitarian relief in the Philippines in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan, Nov. 12, 2013. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group will provide assistance, supplies and medical care to support the Philippine government and military.