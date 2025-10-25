LEADERSHIP COUNCIL

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, third from left, meets with his Senior Leadership Council at the Pentagon, Nov. 12, 2013. Army Secretary John M. McHugh, far left, Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, second from left, Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, third from right, Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and Navy Secretary Ray Mabus joined Hagel.