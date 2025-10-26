COOKING LESSON

Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, observes Montel Williams, television and radio personality, give a cooking lesson during the Operation Home Cooking event at the Metropolitan Cooking & Entertainment Show in Washington D.C., Nov. 3, 2013. Winnefeld, his wife, Mary, and military chefs honored military members and their families by providing a day of culinary fun and fellowship.