An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Seaman Erin Ziegler dances with a child at Khun Boonchu Home for Autistic Children during a community service project in Pattaya, Thailand, Oct. 29, 2013. Ziegler is a gas turbine system technician fireman assigned to the forward-deployed guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin, which was in port from patrolling with the George Washington Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.

DANCING DUO

U.S. Navy Seaman Erin Ziegler dances with a child at Khun Boonchu Home for Autistic Children during a community service project in Pattaya, Thailand, Oct. 29, 2013. Ziegler is a gas turbine system technician fireman assigned to the forward-deployed guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin, which was in port from patrolling with the George Washington Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.

Photo Gallery