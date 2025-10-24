DANCING DUO

U.S. Navy Seaman Erin Ziegler dances with a child at Khun Boonchu Home for Autistic Children during a community service project in Pattaya, Thailand, Oct. 29, 2013. Ziegler is a gas turbine system technician fireman assigned to the forward-deployed guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin, which was in port from patrolling with the George Washington Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.